Alexandria Mediterranean Cuisine Novi review, pics, hours, and menu info. Alexandria’s is located in Novi in a shopping complex off Main St. To be honest, I had a bit of a difficult time finding it. There are many entrances to the shopping complex, but none of them can get to all the stores. So, depending on which door you go into, you may have to exit and go back in through a different door like I did. There’s not much signage inside that directs you either. And, there isn’t a large store signage outside to designate the entrance for the restaurant. But, I found it eventually, and am so glad I did.