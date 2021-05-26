Troy School District students win international science award

Troy School District students Raghav Subramaniam and Krish Desai won a U.S. Agency for International Development Science Champion Award. Subramaniam is a freshman at Athens High School, and Desai is a freshman at International Academy East. The goal of their joint project was to utilize low-cost speech synthesis and artificial intelligence transcription efficiently so individuals who are deaf can interact with society with more ease and in a more cost-effective way.