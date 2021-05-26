Cancel
Troy, MI

Troy School District students win international science award

The Oakland Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy School District students Raghav Subramaniam and Krish Desai won a U.S. Agency for International Development Science Champion Award. Subramaniam is a freshman at Athens High School, and Desai is a freshman at International Academy East. The goal of their joint project was to utilize low-cost speech synthesis and artificial intelligence transcription efficiently so individuals who are deaf can interact with society with more ease and in a more cost-effective way.

www.theoaklandpress.com
