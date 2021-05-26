Nearly 27% Said Queen Should Never Have Made This Song

Today in 1969, David Bowie released "Space Oddity" just in time for the first Apollo 11 lunar landing. The song reached No. 5 in the U.K. chart, but in the U.S, it stalled at No. 124. When it was re-released as a single in 1973, the song reached No. 15 on the Billboard Chart and became Bowie's first hit single in America. It became one of Bowie's signature songs and one of four of his songs to be included in "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll". The song was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey", with a title that plays on the film's title, and in January 2016, it reentered singles charts around the world following Bowie's death.