COVID-19 Positives to Temporarily Close Down Piedra Vista High
Piedra Vista High School in Farmington has to temporarily shut its doors due to some COVID-19 positives. Yesterday, the state’s COVID-19 monitor gave school officials seven days to act on the order to close. School officials say the graduation ceremony this Wednesday will happen as planned. The school officals say after graduation there are still activities planned including spring athletics which will unfortunately be impacted by the two week school closure.kool1045fm.com