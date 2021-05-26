Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, NM

COVID-19 Positives to Temporarily Close Down Piedra Vista High

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiedra Vista High School in Farmington has to temporarily shut its doors due to some COVID-19 positives. Yesterday, the state’s COVID-19 monitor gave school officials seven days to act on the order to close. School officials say the graduation ceremony this Wednesday will happen as planned. The school officals say after graduation there are still activities planned including spring athletics which will unfortunately be impacted by the two week school closure.

kool1045fm.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Education
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Piedra Vista High School#School Officials#Doors#Graduation#Spring Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related