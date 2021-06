Among patients with with traumatic brain injury (TBI), those with a sleep disorder had an increased risk of developing dementia, a study published in Sleep suggests. Over a median follow-up period of more than 4 years, TBI patients with a diagnosed sleep disorder were 25% more likely to develop dementia. The results were similar when stratified by sex: Having a sleep disorder was associated with a 25.5% increase in the risk of incident dementia in male persons with TBI and a 23.4% increase in the risk of developing dementia in female persons with TBI, according to a media release from American Academy of Sleep Medicine.