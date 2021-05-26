Cancel
Cancer

Clinical Trial at UK Will Test Vaccine Efficacy In College Students

WUKY
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Dr. Greg Davis we talk with Dr. Chris Simmons, faculty member in Medicine and Pediatrics in the UK College of Medicine, about UK's participation in PreventCovidU, a new study evaluating COVID-19 infection and transmission among post-secondary students vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. From UK Now:. The...

www.wuky.org
Person
Chris Simmons
