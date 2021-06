On Tuesday, in Food & Water Watch v. USDA, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia dismissed a lawsuit by Food & Water Watch challenging a USDA loan guarantee for a chicken farm on the grounds that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). According to the plaintiffs, USDA violated NEPA by failing to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement before providing the loan guarantee. In an opinion by Judge Neomi Rao, the court concluded that the plaintiffs lacked standing because they failed to show how their claims were redressable because it was speculative whether the farm would still seek a loan guarantee or address the environmental impacts of its operations in order to obtain such a guarantee.