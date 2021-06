LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–The goal was to reach $7-million, but after Tuesday’s Give To Lincoln Day, just over $7.6-million came in from over 29,000 donations. Food Bank of Lincoln was the top recipient, with nearly $358,000 in donations, while Cedars was behind them at just over $204,000 and Catholic Social Services was next with nearly $196,000 in donations.