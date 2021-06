(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - It doesn’t take Visa Chief Executive Al Kelly long to bounce back. Months after abandoning here the $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid, under pressure from U.S. competition authorities, he has agreed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.1 billion) deal to buy here Sweden’s Tink, effectively the European equivalent. Both companies built software that lets users see their bank account balance and move money around without logging directly into a banking app. That’s a threat to Visa, since people could in theory pay for goods and services via account transfers rather than cards.