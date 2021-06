I brought my “weather insurance policy” with me today!. It was off at 7 with Alan a good friend and also The Stuart Rod and Reel Club Newsletter (True Lies) Editor to the bait boat. The morning sure wasn’t a Chamber of Commerce Day, windy gray skies and gloomy, although with my “weather insurance policy” we didn’t hit any of the predicated rain. About twelve years ago, I bought a set of “Frog Toggs” rain gear as a good friend (WB) recommended them and to this day, they have never been used, if I take them with me, it doesn’t rain!