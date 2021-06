As New York’s economy struggles, a plan to implement vaccine passports across the state threatens hidden costs and raises red flags about citizens’ privacy. New York is the first state to implement vaccine passports through its new system, Excelsior Pass. Produced by IBM, the app gives vaccinated residents a cell-phone QR code to show at businesses that serve only vaccinated customers. While Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Excelsior Pass, calling it “innovative” and “another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus,” its costs, both financial and social, seem to have been massively underestimated.