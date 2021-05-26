Tesla to Rely on Cameras for Autopilot on Some Cars in North America

Tesla cars are equipped with driver facing cameras that are positioned on the rear view mirror of the vehicle. Tesla customers have enquired as to what this camera is for and the company founder, Elon Musk assured drivers back in April 2020 that the camera was “not turned on” and only “meant for vandalism monitoring in a robotaxi future”. This in itself doesn’t make much sense, as how effective is a driver facing camera if the car is vandalised on the other side of the car or out of view of an interior camera?