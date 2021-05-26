Tesla to Rely on Cameras for Autopilot on Some Cars in North America
Information regarding the Autopilot features as written on the Tesla official website reveals that the steering, acceleration, and brake will function automatically. A Tuesday announcement by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has revealed that the electric car maker company will be switching from radar-type to autopilot features for its Model 3 and Y vehicles in North America, joining the bandwagon of automakers, such as GM Cruise, Alphabet’s Waymo, and Aurora, whose vehicles use both radar and camera features.www.coinspeaker.com