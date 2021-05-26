Cancel
Business

GM now says it will support union at new battery factories

By By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 17 days ago
General Motors now says it will support efforts by the United Auto Workers union to organize employees at two U.S. electric vehicle battery factories that it's building in Ohio and Tennessee with a joint venture partner.

The company's statement Tuesday departs from GM's past stance that the joint venture called Ultium LLC would decide on a bargaining strategy. But it falls into line with President Joe Biden's promise to create good-paying union jobs in the transition from combustion vehicles to electric.

It also comes after the UAW has made strong public statements that GM and crosstown rival Ford have a moral obligation to pay top union wages at joint venture battery plants.

