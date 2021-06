We may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication. You already know that when you set foot into Walmart, you're going to get a pretty good deal. The store is known for its low prices and a wide variety of items, especially when it comes to groceries. Walmart's also been famously rolling back prices for longer than we can remember, and they've been recently applying those lower-than-low price tags to some of our favorite grocery items.