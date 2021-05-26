Cancel
IN THE ARCHIVES: For over 40 years, tear gas was a go-to weapon for Cambridge police

Wicked Local
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the second article in a two-part series examining tear gas use by Cambridge law enforcement. Read the first article here. When the Cambridge police conducted inventory of everything it owned for the City Council last July, the department discovered something unexpected: A small amount of tear gas.

Cambridge, MA

Middlesex sheriff welcomes Peter Robinson

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian recently welcomed Peter Robinson, nephew of late Middlesex Jail Master David S. Robinson, to the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica to visit the memorial honoring those sworn and civilian members who have passed while in service to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office. This...
Massachusetts State

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts State

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts State

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts State

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts State
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge Around Town

Wee Are Every Good Thing: Celebrating and Affirming Our BIPOC Children: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. To register: https://cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7693512. This workshop is led by children’s book author Francie Latour, whose picture book “Auntie Luce's Talking Paintings” tells an inter-generational tale of culture, community and identity through a Haitian American girl and her beloved aunt, an artist who lives in Haiti. Offered in collaboration with Wee the People, the program takes a deep dive into the world of powerful, affirming and beautifully illustrated children's books by BIPOC authors and illustrators. Geared for audiences of color, this workshop will hold space for parents, caregivers, educators, artists, activists, clergy, clinicians, and others to share experiences as we explore a wide range of characters and themes in children's books.
Chelsea, MA

A solution for hunger takes shape in Chelsea and Cambridge

In these pandemic times, guaranteed income has been called a “financial vaccine.” Indeed, there may be no stronger type of policy inoculation right now against food insecurity and hardship than cash transfers, no strings attached. Call it universal income, call it financial assistance, call it whatever you want, but there are strong signs that distributing more cash aid to low-income families works.
Massachusetts State

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts State

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.