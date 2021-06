I’ve always been a strong advocate for retail therapy. I believe that most problems can be solved by purchasing a cute handbag or some heels. Although now, with e-commerce sites booming the way they are, it’s a wonder anyone gets any work done. I spend hours pouring over sites like Myntra and Propshop 24 just adding things to my cart willy-nilly. I wish I could just buy everything I wanted. But if I did that, I would be broke in three days. Only if these websites sent over free packages but not everyone is as lucky as this woman from the US. She received 150 packages from Amazon that she didn’t order or pay for. I’ve never been more jealous of anyone.