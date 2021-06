The circle of life! Deleesa St. Agathe, season two winner of the hit Netflix show, The Circle, gave birth to her second child with husband Trevor St. Agathe—a baby girl named Tori Sky. The star shared a precious photo of the newborn wrapped in a floral-patterned blanket, complete with a matching headband, on May 31. "Welcome to the world Tori Sky," she captioned the Instagram post. "We needed you more than you'd ever know." This will be the second daughter for the now family of four—the couple already share 21-month-old daughter, Toni Abella. The reality TV star first found out she was expecting another...