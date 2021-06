Suddenly, Michael Waldron is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After quick stints on the staffs of Rick and Morty and Community, the scribe found himself in charge of assembling a writer's room for Disney+'s Loki. Before the Marvel Studios show was even close to airing its first episode, the Kevin Feige-led outfit hired Waldron to pen the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starting a script from scratch with Sam Raimi. Before too long, the writer will get started on his own Star Wars feature, one being produced by Feige himself.