The camera quality in Apple's phones have always been impressive, and the most recent iPhone 12 ($800 at Best Buy) and 12 Pro ($1,100 at Best Buy) that that to a whole new level. But it's the 12 Pro Max that sits at the top, with its bigger camera sensor and a variety of upgrades which make it a photography powerhouse. We've been extremely impressed with the shots we've been able to get using Apple's ProRaw and how well it stacks up against Samsung's rival, the Galaxy S21 Ultra.