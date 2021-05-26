Cancel
China establishes company to build satellite broadband megaconstellation

By Andrew Jones
SpaceNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI — The Chinese government has created a company dedicated to creating and operating a 13,000-satellite broadband constellation. The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), a government body overseeing state-owned enterprises, issued a press release April 29 announcing the creation of the China Satellite Network Group Co. Ltd. The...

spacenews.com
