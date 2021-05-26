Cancel
Discovery Chief David Zaslav Sees CNN, WarnerMedia Movies, TV As New Opportunities

By Brian Steinberg
seattlepi.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery’s CEO feels a combination of WarnerMedia and his company will create a new media company that is “uniquely competitive with Netflix and Disney,” and articulated the need to have a global footprint in the future in order to compete in the entertainment industry’s streaming wars. Discovery last week stuck...

www.seattlepi.com
