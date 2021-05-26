Cancel
Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury duo help propel St. Anselm into Nationals

Wicked Local
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAva Vincequere (Shrewsbury/Holy Name), Lauren Moran (Leicester/St. Peter-Marian) and Gracie O'Hara (Shrewsbury) are in Denver with Hawks at NCAA Division 2 championships. Two former T&G Super Team honorees, Ava Vincequere of Holy Name, Gracie O’Hara, both of Shrewsbury, are members of the St. Anselm softball team, which captured the NCAA Division 2 East Region championship and will play in the eight-team national championship tournament this week in Denver.

www.wickedlocal.com
