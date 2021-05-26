Shrewsbury duo help propel St. Anselm into Nationals

SHREWSBURY — The resumption of high school baseball after last season was canceled due to the pandemic, brought with it the welcome return of the Greg Montalbano Classic. The 11th annual memorial game proved to be a classic in terms of competitiveness. St. John’s never trailed and repelled repeated bids by Westboro to reduce or take the lead over the final six innings to secure a 5-2 victory on Friday afternoon under sunny skies at St. John's.