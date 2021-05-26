How To Think Like Marcus Aurelius

LORD, AS WE, FACE THIS DAY AND THE REST OF OUR LIVES GIVE US A PURE HEART AND POSITIVE THOUGHTS. AMEN. I’ve come to realize that our positive outcomes in life only come when we have faith in God and believe in ourselves. It’s all about how we think. If you think you are beaten, you are. If you think you dare not, you don’t. If you like to win, but you think you can’t, it’s almost a cinch you won’t. If you think you’ll lose, you’re lost. For out in the world, we find that success begins with a person’s will. It’s all about the state of mind that you have. If you think you’re outclassed, then you are. You’ve got to think high to rise. You’ve got to be sure of yourself before you can ever win the prize. Life’s battles don’t always go to faster or stronger men or women. You see, sooner or later the person who wins is the one who thinks they will and they can. Remember you are never defeated unless you defeat yourself. King Solomon put it like this: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he….”(Proverbs 23:7 KJV).