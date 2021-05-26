Dan Hardy hints that his first post-UFC bout will take place in the boxing ring

Do you want a ridiculous fact about UFC 263? Here it is. The UFC is visiting Arizona for the first time since Feb. 2019. That's not even this decade, folks! And to add the cherry on top of that, the event before that one (UFC 234) saw the very own Israel Adesanya fight legendary Anderson Silva... before Adesanya had even fought for the championship once! The world has definitely changed since then, is what I mean. Ah... good old times.