Dan Hardy hints that his first post-UFC bout will take place in the boxing ring
Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy has suggested his first post-UFC fight could take place inside a boxing ring. Hardy confirmed earlier this month that he’d been released from his UFC fighter contract in the wake of also being let go from his commentary duties. While Hardy has made it clear that he’d like to work with the promotion again, the 39-year-old isn’t going to waste any time in finding another place to compete.www.bjpenn.com