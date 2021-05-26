Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dan Hardy hints that his first post-UFC bout will take place in the boxing ring

By Harry Kettle
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy has suggested his first post-UFC fight could take place inside a boxing ring. Hardy confirmed earlier this month that he’d been released from his UFC fighter contract in the wake of also being let go from his commentary duties. While Hardy has made it clear that he’d like to work with the promotion again, the 39-year-old isn’t going to waste any time in finding another place to compete.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Swick
Person
Dan Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Bjpenn Nation#Post Ufc Bout#Mma Cage#Fight#Time#White Syndrome#Parkinson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

Former welterweight title contender Dan Hardy confirms his UFC release

They say ask and you shall receive. In Dan Hardy’s case, it’s getting released from his active UFC contract. In a recent conversation with Submission Radio, the former welterweight title contender went on record to appeal for his release from the company’s active roster. He hasn’t competed since 2012 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC fighter Steven Peterson boycotting bouts in Texas: ‘The commission is f—ked’

Despite fighting out of Fortis MMA in Dallas, Tex., UFC featherweight Steven Peterson will do everything in his power to avoid fighting in the Lone Star state moving forward. Peterson, who is currently scheduled to meet Chase Hooper at UFC 263 on June 12 in Glendale, Ari., hasn’t competed since a knockout win over Martin Bravo back in 2019 (highlights HERE). The 30-year-old has been booked a few times since then but unforeseen injuries have kept him out of action.
UFCmymmanews.com

A Look At What UFC BW Contender Rob Font Has Done Over His Last Four Bouts

Current No. 3 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font has really come into his own lately. The Massachusetts native came over to the UFC with a record of 10-1, being a two-time CES featherweight champion prior to joining. Upon arrival, he KO’d The Ultimate Fighter vet, as well as WEC & UFC veteran George Roop in round one of his promotional debut.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Report: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley agree to boxing bout

The stars are aligning for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in a boxing setting and the deal is purportedly sealed. Mike Coppinger of The Athletic was the first to report the news of this prizefight. Presumably, there will be some theatrics to get Woodley vs Paul on the pugilistic public’s...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey preview upcoming UFC Fight Night, discuss impending boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, AEW, possible partnership between WWE and NJPW, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. They discuss the impending boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. They close the show by talking a little AEW and the possible partnership between WWE and NJPW.
UFCmymmanews.com

Tanner Boser on Ilir Latifi UFC Fight Night bout on June 5th

Tanner Boser takes on Ilir Latifi at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 5th. The heavyweight clash emanates from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and broadcasts on ESPN+. Below are several excerpts from my recent conversation with Tanner Boser. Multiple topics were covered with the elite Canadian heavyweight.
Miami, FLwopular.com

Boxing Fans Point To Suspicious Moment During Mayweather, Paul Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul went the distance during an exhibition on Sunday. Boxing fans point to suspicious moment during Mayweather, Paul bout. Fans were treated Sunday night to the highly anticipated, albeit unlikely, matchup between champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ...
UFCrotoballer.com

DraftKings MMA, UFC DFS Lineup Picks - Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (UFC 263)

Do you want a ridiculous fact about UFC 263? Here it is. The UFC is visiting Arizona for the first time since Feb. 2019. That's not even this decade, folks! And to add the cherry on top of that, the event before that one (UFC 234) saw the very own Israel Adesanya fight legendary Anderson Silva... before Adesanya had even fought for the championship once! The world has definitely changed since then, is what I mean. Ah... good old times.
UFCsportsinteraction.com

UFC 263 Odds: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 263 - Nate Diaz v Leon Edwards. There is something very unusual about this fight: It’s scheduled for five rounds even though it’s a non-title/non-main event fight. That’s a first in the UFC. Edwards and Diaz were supposed to be the co-main event of UFC 262, but Diaz had a minor injury so the bout was pushed back.