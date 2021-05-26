Matthew Perry’s slurred speech was due to an “emergency dental procedure”

The Friends reunion is almost here and everyone was talking about Matthew Perry’s slurred speech in the trailer that came out this week. Fans immediately started speculating he was on somethin’ seeing as he’s been very vocal about past substance abuse. Members of his PR team say it had nothing to do with drugs…he actually had an emergency dental procedure done that very day. They said he was in a lot of pain and that “Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.” The Friends reunion will premiere tomorrow on HBO Max.