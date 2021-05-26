The Daily Grind: Which MMOs are too hard to get into?

Back in December a super unique game called Nimoyd caught my eye when its developer Nudge Nudge Games sent a trailer in our direction, and I spent the rest of the day diving into the history behind its making and falling in love with everything I learned. Nimoyd started as a side project between two friends who felt that the state of crafting survival games was a bit stagnant, and so they set out to build their own game that solved the problems they saw in the genre. Work on the game began as far back as 2016 but the duo spent the next couple of years struggling to make things work how they wanted. In 2018, on the brink of just scrapping the project altogether out of frustration, they tried a pretty unique idea and switched to a 3D voxel engine for the game’s environment while keeping their lovely 2D pixel art assets. This proved to be the key moment where things turned around for Nimoyd and things have been progressing wonderfully with the game ever since. Here is their debut trailer from December in case you missed it the first time around, or if you simply want to watch it again because it’s so darn stunning.