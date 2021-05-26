The Daily Grind: Which MMOs are too hard to get into?
I fully acknowledge and own the fact that I'm far less patient about how much effort it takes today to install and learn a video game than when I was tweaking config.sys and autoexec.bat files while installing 14 floppy discs in the early '90s. MMOs that either throw up too many obstacles to getting into the game itself or are so complicated that it requires a trip to a wiki or a 10-step video series are ones that provoke me to quickly shout "NOPE!" and move on with my life.