Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Daily Grind: Which MMOs are too hard to get into?

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI fully acknowledge and own the fact that I’m far less patient about how much effort it takes today to install and learn a video game than when I was tweaking config.sys and autoexec.bat files while installing 14 floppy discs in the early ’90s. MMOs that either throw up too many obstacles to getting into the game itself or are so complicated that it requires a trip to a wiki or a 10-step video series are ones that provoke me to quickly shout “NOPE!” and move on with my life.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmos#Phantasy Star Online#Mmos#Mmorpg Players#Roleplaying Genre#The Game#Time#Writers#Autoexec Bat Files#Methods#Config Sys#Video#Today#Star#Nope#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Have you ever given up sleep for MMOs?

There’s a saying I always try to remind myself of when it comes to staying up late to do anything (but especially to play games): Don’t stay up late to do anything you wouldn’t get up early to do. And that rule of thumb works great right up until… you start getting up early to play games. Joke’s on you, sappy saying, I can wreck my sleep both ways!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
PC Gamer

YouTuber Josh Strife Hayes is on a quest to play the worst MMOs ever made

If you've ever wondered what kind of person has the fortitude and passion for games to play the world's worst MMORPGs, well, we found him. There's something special about great MMOs like Final Fantasy 14: they're the kinds of games that can swallow you up in sprawling stories, months-long quests for the ultimate gear, and communities that inspire lifelong friendships. There's also something special about terrible MMORPGs. Because when they're bad, they're really bad: the MMO genre can be a cornucopia of dull game design, hilarious glitches, and microtransaction bullshit. They're also notoriously time-intensive to play, and as a result many commercially unsuccessful MMOs remain tragically unexamined. Thankfully there's someone documenting this rich and varied history, and his name is Josh Strife Hayes.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Are Zelda Games Getting Too Easy?

As someone who has played the majority of Zelda games, there’s one thing I’ve noticed through the years:. Things seem to be getting… easier. Now, I might be the only one with this opinion, but the thing I remember most when I first played Ocarina of Time, was how challenging it was! Some of those bosses like Phantom Ganon and Twinrova could dwindle your hearts with only a few good hits, especially if you didn’t know what you were doing. And don’t get me started on the difficulty of Majora’s Mask. I still have nightmares about that fish boss, Gyorg. Even with four bottled fairies, I was toast on my first attempt to conquer him as a kid.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Are there MMOs you’ve dramatically changed your mind about?

I will never forget that when I first started playing City of Heroes back in 2004, my guild an I didn’t last but a month or two. While I loved the idea of the game and spent hours obsessively planning out characters, in practice the game at launch was a slow, grindy, punishing mess, and it was not a super hard decision to move on to other games like WoW a few months later.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: How long can you grind content in an MMO?

It might seem kind of odd, but part of my problem with playing Final Fantasy XI back in the day was just about the time spent grinding in any given zone. Now, I’ve mentioned before how a bit of grind can be a good thing in its own right, but the thing is that speaking personally I start to get pretty bored after a couple of hours. That was a real problem in a game where grinding could easily mean spending many, many more hours sitting in one place and grinding away at a leveling camp.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What MMO music do you listen to out of the game?

The thing about video game music is that some of it is so perfectly attuned to a very specific game that it can feel weird to listen to it outside of that context. I definitely enjoy the soundtrack to a lot of games that I feel no desire to listen to again, for example; there’s no deep need for me to just listen to the tunes of Super Mario World in my ear as I do other things. But I sure as heck do have MMO soundtracks I load up just to hear apart from the games themselves.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Massively Overthinking: Do you associate music with memory in MMOs?

The other night, I tried to log in to the Star Wars Galaxies emu and the music hit me hard. See, I play SWG Legends almost every day, but I play with the music and sound off since I often have more than one toon logged in and that can get raucous quickly. So I had sort of forgotten the power that music had over me.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What’s the weirdest gameplay myth that persists in your favorite MMO?

My husband is an avid Overwatch player, and the other day he pointed out to me that Blizzard has, in spite of its foibles, absolutely nailed the matchmaking algorithm: For him, with almost 9000 (!) matches played, it’s within 1% of 50:50 wins to losses. But, he noted, there’s apparently a persistent myth among Overwatch players that the algorithm goes funky over time, leading them to roll new accounts in the hopes of achieving a better rating. “What they’re really seeing is statistical anomalies,” he told me. (He’s an astrophysicist.) “You’re more likely to get excursions in a small dataset” – which is what a new account will generate – “but in the long run, the algorithm is going to find you.”
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Do you roll MMO alts that you never actually level?

Roger at Contains Moderate Peril penned a fun piece a while back about the lost alts – the alts that get left behind, the alts that never get leveled. “Irrespective of whether you get to experience a new story or if you indeed like the new character you’ve created, there comes a point when you look at your new alts progression and reflect upon the long, long journey to level cap,” he says. “It is at this point that many alts fall by the wayside. The aforementioned character selection screen is often populated with unfulfilled potential.”
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What convinces you that an MMO ‘leak’ is the real deal?

So let’s talk about the alleged Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons “leak” that’s been floating around Reddit the last few days. An anonymous leaker dumped a pile of information on Reddit from a supposed early test of parts of End of Dragons, which is meant to release at some point later this year. There are no screenshots and no video and no proof, just a recap of everything from the storyline and maps to new elite specs. And… I’m skeptical.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Axiom Verge 2 Adds PS4 & PS5 Versions, Has Skippable Boss Fights

Sci-fi Metroidvania sequel Axiom Verge 2 has added PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to its list of launch platforms. Creator Thomas Happ shared the announcement and more details during today’s Day of the Devs presentation. While the promise of PlayStation versions of Axiom Verge 2 was certainly the highlight of the game’s presence at the show, Happ revealed plenty more to be excited about on the stream and in a post at the PlayStation.Blog.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XI’s June update brings the Voracious Resurgence to Aht Urhgan

It’s time for the new story content in Final Fantasy XI to roll onward to the Near East with the latest update to the game. The June version update brings in the latest part of the ongoing Voracious Resurgence content, and it means traveling to Aht Urhgan Whitegate to start the next leg of the journey for players who have finished the previous quests as well as the Aht Urhgan missions. Expect some familiar faces in there…
Video Gamesbitchute.com

Albion Online: Cinematic Intro | 720p

This is the In Game Cinematic Intro for Albion Online. Albion Online is Now Free to play. Available on Steam and at the Web Site. Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. The game features a player-…
Video GamesGematsu

Free-to-play RPG Lost Ark for PC coming west this fall

Publisher Amazon Games and developer Smilegate RPG will release free-to-play RPG Lost Ark for PC via Steam this fall, the companies announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands,...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Unique Survival Sandbox Game ‘Nimoyd’ Gets a Free Alpha Demo on PC Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Back in December a super unique game called Nimoyd caught my eye when its developer Nudge Nudge Games sent a trailer in our direction, and I spent the rest of the day diving into the history behind its making and falling in love with everything I learned. Nimoyd started as a side project between two friends who felt that the state of crafting survival games was a bit stagnant, and so they set out to build their own game that solved the problems they saw in the genre. Work on the game began as far back as 2016 but the duo spent the next couple of years struggling to make things work how they wanted. In 2018, on the brink of just scrapping the project altogether out of frustration, they tried a pretty unique idea and switched to a 3D voxel engine for the game’s environment while keeping their lovely 2D pixel art assets. This proved to be the key moment where things turned around for Nimoyd and things have been progressing wonderfully with the game ever since. Here is their debut trailer from December in case you missed it the first time around, or if you simply want to watch it again because it’s so darn stunning.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Biomutant PC Review

After numerous delays, Biomutant, which has been developed by the indie studio Experiment 101, was finally released on May 25th. There was a lot of hype surrounding the release of this open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG. However, and despite being enjoyable at times, Biomutant is unfortunately plagued by a number of issues.
Video Gamesava360.com

Albion Online Gameplay Walkthrough (Android, iOS) - Part 1

Albion Online Gameplay Walkthrough (Android, iOS) - Part 1. Albion Online is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ The game features a player-driven economy where nearly every item is player-crafted. Combine armor pieces and weapons...