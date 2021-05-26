Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Hackett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Detroit#European#General Motors#Exxon Mobil#Mustang Mach E#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Economyphilkotse.com

Hyundai and Grab want more electric vehicles in Southeast Asia

The two companies are building on a partnership which started in 2018. The global push for electric vehicles or EVs by the middle of the century sounds lofty, especially when you consider that developed nations have the advantage in making this happen. Emerging economies such as those in Southeast Asia have been slow to adopt EVs so far, something that Hyundai and Grab want to address.
Energy Industrymediapost.com

General Motors, Shell Partner On Renewable Energy Solutions

General Motors and Shell are collaborating to provide energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners in Texas, with the goal of eventually expanding nationwide. This new partnership is focused on building upon each company’s strengths and ambitions for a net-zero-emissions future. It includes fixed-rate home energy plans...
Economyaltenergymag.com

EV Charging Infrastructure Market Worth US$ 150.20 Billion by 2030

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size is expected to be worth around US$ 150.20 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Vision Research Reports. The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size was valued at US$ 15.10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.10% during forecast period 2021 to 2030.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Remarkable Sales Performance; Margin Ahead | LG, BYD, Toshiba, SDI

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Geneva, GAtribuneledgernews.com

STMicroelectronics cooperates with Arrival on electric vehicles

Geneva — STMicroelectronics (STM) said that it has collaborated with Arrival (ARVL), the global technology company creating electric vehicles, or EVs, using its unique technologies, to provide semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival's vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices. Arrival has chosen ST as one of its...
Economynewsmemory.com

Tesla Model 3 makes history atop the American-Made Index

The Tesla Model 3 reached the number one spot in Cars.com’s 2021 American- Made Index (AMI), making it the first all-electric vehicle to top the list in its 16-year history. The annual survey results, released Wednesday, “ranks new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy” based on U.S. factory jobs, manufacturing plants and sourcing of parts, according to the Cars.com.
Livonia, MIrubbernews.com

HDT Automotive to acquire Veritas

LIVONIA, Mich.—HDT Automotive Solutions L.L.C. has agreed to acquire Veritas A.G., a German manufacturer of fluid, thermal and sealing management systems, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction includes all Veritas operating units globally and is expected to close at the end of October, HDT said June 23. The Livonia-based manufacturer...
EconomyInternational Business Times

Ford And GM Are Gaining On EV Rival Tesla As Its Stock Stalls

Tesla (TSLA) has seen its share price increase as much as 743% since it was added to the S&P 500 back in December, but now the EV maker stock has lost its luster, and its rival carmakers are surging ahead. Ford’s (F) stock is up nearly 75%, according to CNN,...
Carsgmauthority.com

Honda Prologue Electric Crossover Using Ultium Platform On The Way

The upcoming electric crossover model from Honda, which will use General Motors’ Ultium battery pack design, may be called the Honda Prologue. In April, Honda filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to reserve the ‘Prologue’ name for use on “land vehicles, name automobiles, battery electric vehicles, and structural parts for the foregoing.” It now seems as though this name may be used on the automaker’s first U.S.-bound electric crossover, which was previously confirmed to use GM’s Ultium battery pack design and Ultium Drive family of electric motors.
Kansas City, KSgmauthority.com

General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant Down Until August 16th

The General Motors Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, will be down until August 16th due to the ongoing global microchip shortage. The plant downtime was announced in a letter sent to General Motors dealerships. The Fairfax facility is responsible for production of the Chevy Malibu sedan and Cadillac XT4 crossover.
EconomyBenzinga

GM Hits The Gas Pedal On Its EV Transformation

Electric vehicles and e-mobility are the new (re)start for all the automakers, and whoever goes the extra mile will secure a better future and results. General Motors (NYSE: GM), the automaker with experience of over 100 years, is no different. The company decided to increase the electric and autonomous segment investments, so the new plan is to spend $35 billion until 2025. This change goes hand-by-hand with announcing that GM will extend a $5 billion credit line to purchase hundreds of autonomous and battery-powered shuttles through its subsidiary Cruise.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Sales Outpaced Chevy By Nearly 70,000 Vehicles In Q1 2021

One of the longest-running rivalries in the auto world is that of Ford vs. Chevrolet. The contention is alive and well to this day, with the two American auto brands battling it out in many segments and markets, both at home and abroad. One of the more simple ways to determine which of the two legendary marques is coming out ahead in the rivalry is by raw sales figures, and that’s what we’ll do here today for the first quarter of 2021.
CarsBlueridgenow.com

Tesla Model 3 becomes first all-electric car of the year on Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index

The Tesla Model 3 reached the number one spot in Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index (AMI), making it the first all-electric vehicle to top the list in its 16-year history. The annual survey results, released Wednesday, “ranks new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy” based on U.S. factory jobs, manufacturing plants and sourcing of parts, according to the Cars.com.
EconomyDetroit News

Honda becomes first Japanese automaker to go all-in on EVs

Honda Motor has become the first of Japan's automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
Carsnews-graphic.com

Audi Confirms Timeline for Transition to Electric

Like virtually every other automaker, Audi is planning to transition to an electric lineup. The timing for this change hasn’t been clear, but now Automotive News reports that the final new Audi model equipped with an internal combustion engine (ICE) will be the 2026 Q8 flagship SUV. Thereafter, all new Audis will have a battery electric vehicle (BEV) drive system.
BusinessTimes Union

Honda goes all in on electric in stark contrast to Toyota

Honda Motor has become the first of Japan's automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
EconomyBayStreet.ca

These Are Some of The Top Ways to Trade the Accelerating EV Market

The electric vehicle boom is just getting underway. All as countries around the world push for millions of EVs, in an effort to reduce emissions. Helping, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) just announced it will boost global spending on EVs to 435 billion through 2025. The automaker will build two additional battery plants in the U.S. That news comes just weeks after Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced plans to spend $30 billion on electric vehicles. That’s also benefiting companies, such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), and EV battery companies like NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM) (OTC:NBMFF).
Economytechinvestornews.com

General Motors looks exciting amid improving chip supply

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) shares are down nearly 6% over the last two weeks amid growing concerns about chip shortage. However, UBS Wednesday provided some optimism saying the worst may be over for the automobile industry. It could be an opportunity to buy shares of some of the most exciting Automobile stocks before the rebound […]
Economytransportup.com

Hyundai is Committed to Transporting Passengers via Flying Car

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors recently announced that they are pushing ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company expressing optimism it could have an air-taxi service in operation as soon as 2025. A GM executive said it could take until 2030 for air-taxi services to overcome...