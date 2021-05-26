Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

One of the longest-running rivalries in the auto world is that of Ford vs. Chevrolet. The contention is alive and well to this day, with the two American auto brands battling it out in many segments and markets, both at home and abroad. One of the more simple ways to determine which of the two legendary marques is coming out ahead in the rivalry is by raw sales figures, and that’s what we’ll do here today for the first quarter of 2021.