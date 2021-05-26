Cancel
Ultra-Vibrant Basketball Shoes

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese ultra-vibrant basketball shoes will be available to sneaker enthusiasts on June 5th. The model is named 'Kyrie 7' and the design presents a unique fusion of two Nike athletes—Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. For the Kyrie 7 silhouette, the brant "utilized standout colorways from each player's signature line and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Shoes#Sneaker Enthusiasts#Athletes#Nike Snkrs Platform#Design#Image Credit#Line#Retail Price#Fusion
