PDLB Stock Price: Over 15% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

pulse2.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) increased by over 15% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) increased by over 15% pre-market. Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp, the holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers announced that their Boards of Directors have unanimously adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization pursuant to which Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp will reorganize into a new stock holding company and will conduct a second-step stock offering of new shares of common stock.

