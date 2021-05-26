PDLB Stock Price: Over 15% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) debuted on the stock exchange today. The stock started trading at Rs 302 per share, up 2.92% or Rs 11.4 premium over the IPO price of Rs 291 per share. Sona Comstar entered the market earlier this month to raise Rs.5,550 crore through a mix of new share issues and offers for sale by existing shareholders. The company is a diverse manufacturer of automotive components and systems with capabilities in transmission parts and engine electronics. At the time of listing, the stock had a market capitalization of over Rs 17,000 crore.