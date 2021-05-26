PDLB Stock Price: Over 15% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) increased by over 15% pre-market. Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp, the holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers announced that their Boards of Directors have unanimously adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization pursuant to which Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp will reorganize into a new stock holding company and will conduct a second-step stock offering of new shares of common stock.