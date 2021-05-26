Jean Paul Gaultier returns to ready-to-wear

For French makeup artist Violette, beauty is all about expressing your individuality and embracing your authentic self. It’s a philosophy that she’s held on to throughout the last 17 years of her impressive career. A self-taught makeup artist, the New York-based Parisian has established her name as one of the most sought-after creatives within the beauty industry, with stints at Dior Makeup, Sephora and more recently, Estée Lauder as its Global Beauty Director. Some may also recognize Violette from her stylishly edited YouTube videos, in which she and her guests channel different “color moods” through the use of makeup. Her newly launched brand, VIOLETTE_FR, is the culmination of everything she’s learned over the years and what she’s visualized beauty to be about — it’s fun and creative, and more importantly, it should be a celebration of yourself.