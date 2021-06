Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly are narrowing down on possible baby names for their baby girl!. According to People, a few possible names could be in the running now, based on past conversations that Markle and Harry have had in recent years. In 2019, the couple was visiting the town of Birkenhead when the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Archie; after speaking with a student, one name stood out, that she might name a little girl if he had one.