We've all done it: dropped, dripped, stepped in or bumped into something and ruined a pair of brand new sneakers. Whether it was a puddle, pothole, beer or a burger (damn you, ketchup), there's no reason to overreact. Most stains come out with simple cleaners and others are worth the work to remove — simply put, you can probably get them out. No, they won't be as good as new, but you'll surely save yourself some precious dough; cleaning your sneakers is cheaper than buying new kicks, that's for sure.