Wirex Announces Listing of DeFi Coins AAVE, LINK, MKR, UNI, & YFI

As cryptocurrencies begin to cement themselves into the wider financial system thanks to growing interest from previously wary institutional investors and blockchain technology’s increasing integration into our everyday lives, the way is being gradually paved for a world where all money and financial products are digital. The driving force behind the ultimate shift will undoubtedly be decentralised finance (DeFi), which is slowly but surely making the transition from conceptual technology to commercial use. Stablecoins will certainly play a pivotal role in this space as their inherent stability make them far more suited for such applications. Indeed, apart from private projects like Tether and Paxos, global central banks are all working overtime to roll out their own CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) in order to meet popular demand for low-volatility cryptocurrencies. With 2021 touted as the year of DeFi, we can expect to see even more integration of this technology. That can only be good news for the cryptocurrency whose architecture makes it all possible: Ethereum.