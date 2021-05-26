HYFM Stock Price: 9.18% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYFM) increased by 9.18% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYFM) – a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) – increased by 9.18% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has entered into an agreement to buy House & Garden, Humboldt Wholesale, Allied Imports & Logistics, and South Coast Horticultural Supply (collectively House & Garden), a Humboldt County, Calif.-based producer of quality nutrients under the House & Garden and Mad Farmer brands. And the announcement follows Hydrofarm’s recent acquisition of nutrient manufacturer HEAVY 16 as the company accelerates its acquisition strategy.pulse2.com