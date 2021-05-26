Colorful Flexible Bathroom Collections

Would you be able to embrace a pink loo? How about a pistachio green bathtub? Coloured sanitaryware is back, and we're rethinking the style for modern bathrooms. For many people, coming across a retro coloured bathroom suite from the 1950s or 60s would be a dealbreaker when buying a house. Owning a loo in a delicate pastel shade of pink or green has been a no-no for some time now, and however much we might want to embrace decorated bathrooms in general, we've by and large preferred to keep our sanitaryware white. But the winds of change are blowing. Consider Luke Edward Hall's design for the Hotel Les Deux Gares in Paris, filled with sinks and loos in every colour of the rainbow, with bright square tiles in clashing colours. Then there's The Water Monopoly's covetable 'Rockwell' collection, with its smooth bathtubs in sherbet hues. There are plenty of ways to embrace this trend that don't feel too over-the-top, from simple painted bathtubs to taps in bubblegum colours. Scroll down for our favourite ways to get the look.