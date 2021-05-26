Cancel
Interior Design

Colorful Flexible Bathroom Collections

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss brand Laufen and Italian company Kartell have joined forces to relaunch a playful and flexible bathroom collection that will answer the aesthetic and functional needs of any modern-minded consumers. The capsule consists of numerous fixtures, including ceramics, furniture, faucets, and accessories. The products in the range inform one another, enabling individuals to experiment with combinations "to create open and adaptable spaces."

