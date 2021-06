For Italian architect Maurizio Lai, the goal of restaurant design is to create an experience of “shapes and atmospheres,” using aesthetics as a tool of recognizable branding. In his fifth collaboration with Sushi Club, a Japanese gastronomic restaurant group based in Northern Italy, Lai’s design for the brand's Cesano Maderno location is a study on geometric lighting. The space, which includes two floors, centers around a hanging light fixture made from delicate glass blades, which amplify beams of light in every direction courtesy of mezzanine mirror walls.