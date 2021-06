It is with a heavy heart that I write this remembrance of my former boss, Virginia Senator John Warner, who passed away peacefully on May 26th. I still recall the day in May 2007 (how was that 14 years ago?) when I was working for the National Wildlife Federation. I had been asked to join an environmental group meeting in Senator Warner’s office with his longtime environmental aid and legislative director, Ann Loomis. A team of Clean Water Act experts was scheduled to speak to her about the Waters of the U.S., and given I knew Ann, they’d asked me to tag along.