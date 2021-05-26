Rock Hill to postpone October ward elections due to delayed census data. What now?
Rock Hill possibly would postpone its three ward elections scheduled for October due to a delayed release of census data needed for redistricting. Monday night, city council unanimously voted on an ordinance to pause the Oct. 19 elections for Wards 4, 5 and 6 until the needed 2020 census data is released, which is anticipated in late September, officials said. Council will need to vote on its second reading before the ordinance is official.www.heraldonline.com