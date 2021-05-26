Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill to postpone October ward elections due to delayed census data. What now?

By Cailyn Derickson
Rock Hill Herald
 17 days ago

Rock Hill possibly would postpone its three ward elections scheduled for October due to a delayed release of census data needed for redistricting. Monday night, city council unanimously voted on an ordinance to pause the Oct. 19 elections for Wards 4, 5 and 6 until the needed 2020 census data is released, which is anticipated in late September, officials said. Council will need to vote on its second reading before the ordinance is official.

www.heraldonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Government
York, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census#What Now#October#County Council#July#Rock Hill Rock Hill#Wards 4#U S Census Bureau#Ward 4#Winthrop University#Hispanic#Latino#York S City Council#Wards 1#Rock Hill Officials#Rock Hill Residents#Rock Hill Mayor#Census Estimates#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
York County, SCRock Hill Herald

Monday morning traffic: Volume high but moving at York County I-77 bridge work site

Traffic was heavy but flowing during the Monday morning rush hour commute toward Charlotte from Rock Hill as the second full week of work on the Interstate 77 bridge began. S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up at the Catawba River bridge and on alternate route U.S. 21 showed heavy traffic around 8 a.m. Monday on both I-77 and U.S. 21 bridges over the river.
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
York County, SCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

I-77 Catawba River Bridge project could wrap up ahead of schedule

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Crews are ahead of schedule on the I-77 Catawba River Bridge construction project in York County. Channel 9 got an exclusive look Monday as workers poured the last section of concrete for the bridge itself. They’ve had 200 people working on the project 24 hours a day -- so many people that the company booked two hotels in Rock Hill to house everyone.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

SC Gov. McMaster signs execution bill into law, electric chair ready for use

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Friday officially bringing back the electric chair and introducing the firing squad to perform executions of death row inmates. "The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law," McMaster tweeted Monday. "Now,...
Spartanburg County, SCcarolinapanorama.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
York County, SCRock Hill Herald

York County food pantries now face an odd challenge. Why there’s worry ahead.

Pillar organizations that provide food for many in York County find themselves in an unfamiliar role. Apparently there isn’t much need. Each week Community Cafe head chef Don Murfin sends an update email to his volunteers and supporters. The May 2 version detailed “a most unusual situation” in York, where many people the free meal cafe typically serves informed volunteers they don’t need meals.
Rock Hill, SCRock Hill Herald

This global manufacturer is close to opening a new site in Rock Hill, adding 150 jobs

By next month, made in the USA will increasingly mean made in Rock Hill for a global, growing company. Mattress, pillow and sleep accessory company MLILY USA plans to open a new 300,000-square-foot manufacturing site in Rock Hill by late June. It will grow to employ 150 people. The Rock Hill site at 874 Paragon Way, in Riverwalk Commerce Center, will be the second for MLILY in South Carolina, after the 2019 opening of its first U.S. factory in Winnsboro.
Rock Hill, SCPosted by
WFAE

Rock Hill Emergency Shelter For Homeless Women To Open In 2022

As Sue Fullerton wandered around the soon-to-be women’s shelter in Rock Hill, South Carolina, she thought about the many homeless women she’s encountered over a decade working at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. “Can’t you just imagine women in here cooking together?” she said, pointing to the small kitchen in the...
Rock Hill, SCRock Hill Herald

Do you have to wear masks in schools? Rock Hill allows teachers to opt-out

Effective Friday, teachers in Rock Hill schools will be able to opt-out of wearing face masks. On Tuesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Executive Order 2021-23, which “empowers parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools.” The order directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to develop and distribute a form that parents can sign to “opt their child out of mask requirements imposed by any public school official or school district.”
Rock Hill, SCPosted by
WCNC

Catawba River Bridge construction ahead of schedule, SCDOT says

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The I-77 southbound Catawba River Bridge project has been causing traffic headaches for a week in Rock Hill, South Carolina, but there is good news. The South Carolina Department of Transporation says the project is actually ahead of schedule. That's right, a major highway construction job is going faster than expected.