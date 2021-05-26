Rock Hill to postpone October ward elections due to delayed census data. What now?

By next month, made in the USA will increasingly mean made in Rock Hill for a global, growing company. Mattress, pillow and sleep accessory company MLILY USA plans to open a new 300,000-square-foot manufacturing site in Rock Hill by late June. It will grow to employ 150 people. The Rock Hill site at 874 Paragon Way, in Riverwalk Commerce Center, will be the second for MLILY in South Carolina, after the 2019 opening of its first U.S. factory in Winnsboro.