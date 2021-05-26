Tulane wins AAC tourney opener over Houston

FAYETTEVILLE – This Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team of firsts completed another first on Sunday.Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks, already the first Razorbacks to win an outright, unshared SEC regular season Overall baseball title since Norm DeBriyn’s 1999 Razorbacks, and Arkansas’ first ever to finish a regular season ranked No. 1 in the country, became Arkansas first to win the SEC Tournament. The SEC West/Overall champions Hogs beatTennessee, 7-2 in Sunday’s championship game at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.It marked Arkansas’ only conference tournament championship since DeBriyn’s Razorbacks in 1985 won their lone Southwest Conference Tournament championship with 1982 Razorbacks second baseman Van Horn a first-year Razorbacks graduate assistant coach.