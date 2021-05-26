Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Tulane wins AAC tourney opener over Houston

By Tulane Sports Information
fox8live.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Senior Trent Johnson delivered a dazzling performance in the American Athletic Conference Championship to propel Tulane to a 4-1 victory over the University of Houston on Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark. Johnson finished the game by working a season-best 7.1 innings, scattered four hits and struck out...

