Gilat Extends Latin American IoT Project For Rural Farming Productivity

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) extended its multi-million dollar IoT project in Latin America. Tier-1 MNO extends coverage of Gilat’s cellular backhaul solution as it increases its Agriculture IoT network. Gilat provides the 4G network expansion to support the growing business with machine connectivity for cost-effective decisions, better crop...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

