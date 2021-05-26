Cancel
Stocks

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock moved upwards by 10.71% to $191.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 6.0% to $26.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 4.68% to $23.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $75.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 4.12% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $126.9 million.

Losers

  • Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock decreased by 2.28% to $9.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 1.97% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares decreased by 1.57% to $13.23. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 billion.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock declined by 1.51% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares decreased by 1.5% to $3.76.
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares declined by 1.41% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 billion.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

