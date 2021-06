Fans of physical media who also happen to like shows such as WandaVision may be out of luck. Disney and Marvel Studios have already released several shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, which is currently airing its first season. But don't expect to see these shows make their way to Blu-ray/DVD any time soon as the studio reportedly has no plans to do any such thing, leaving fans and collectors who want to own their favorites on Blu-ray out in the cold.