PLANKINTON -- Mount Vernon took advantage of five Plankinton errors to earn a 6-3 amateur baseball win Thursday. With the game 1-1, the Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the sixth and added another on an Eric Giblin sacrifice fly in the eight. The Bankers scored two runs in the bottom of the frame on RBI doubles by Cole Knippling and Chris Hill, but could not get any closer.