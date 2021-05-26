Cancel
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 17 days ago
  • PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares rose 15.33% to $13.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.6 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares increased by 4.63% to $112.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares increased by 3.42% to $47.73. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.96% to $8.0.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 2.72% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $542.1 million.

Losers

  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock fell 2.47% to $0.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock fell 1.84% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 billion.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock decreased by 1.74% to $7.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares declined by 1.49% to $13.25. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 billion.
  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares declined by 1.4% to $10.63. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 1.31% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
