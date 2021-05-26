Cancel
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock moved upwards by 11.22% to $4.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock rose 10.09% to $38.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $225.55. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares increased by 6.96% to $90.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 6.61% to $34.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock declined by 15.55% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 15.29% to $16.9. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares decreased by 7.21% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 4.74% to $17.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.9 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares decreased by 3.11% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock declined by 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
