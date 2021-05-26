12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 20.74% to $4.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.6 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares rose 9.96% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 9.52% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.5 million.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $16.22. The company's market cap stands at $435.7 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock rose 8.92% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.4 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $17.44.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares fell 39.61% to $8.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares declined by 18.31% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.6 million.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares fell 11.68% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) stock fell 5.81% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.4 million.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock fell 3.98% to $10.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock decreased by 3.58% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.