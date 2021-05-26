12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.1% to 34,432.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 14,043.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 4,240.72. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,426,990 cases with around 598,750 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,274,820 cases and 363,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,210,960 COVID-19 cases with 482,010 deaths. In total, there were at least 174,909,510 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,774,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.