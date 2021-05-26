Cancel
New Haven, CT

People Are Eating Cicadas and Sharing Their Recipes

By Amanda McDonald
 17 days ago
Trillions of cicadas are taking over some parts of the eastern U.S. for the first time in 17 years. While simply annoying, loud, and gross to some, others have waited almost two decades for this tasty treat, and they are revealing their cicada recipes. People are grilling, sauteeing, and serving...

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

