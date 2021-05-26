Report recognizes importance of helicopters to Dutch offshore wind farms

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 5 minutes, 51 seconds. During the European Maritime Day in Den Helder, Den Helder Airport was honored to present the report on the impact of helicopters and ships in the conservation of Dutch offshore wind farms to outgoing Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen. The report is a direct result of the repositioning of Den Helder Airport, the offshore airport of the Netherlands, within the context of energy transition, sustainability of the aviation sector and the development of the maritime cluster in North Holland North.

