ACR Electronics launches Bivy Stick satellite communication device and app

verticalmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 3 minutes, 37 seconds. Safety and survival specialist ACR Electronics has launched the world’s smallest and most simple satellite communication device – the ACR Bivy Stick two-way satellite messenger and app. The new ACR Bivy Stick offers an innovative and affordable option for sending SMS messages, tracking...

arxiv.org

Exploiting potentials of satellite applications for establishing a global quantum communication network without fibre-based relays

Recent the large-scale quantum network that connects metropolitan area quantum networks between the cities is realized by integrating the free-space and fibre QKD links, yet the fiber-based trusted nodes in such network could be subject to constant surveillance and probes. To remove these fiber-channel risks, we consider a network where a space-based relay, Micius satellite, executes a sequence of keys delivery missions, allowing thus any two cities to have a shared key. In this work, we develop a comprehensive framework integrated with the precise orbital modeling and the cloud statistics model to enable a pre-assessment on the satellite-based QKD applications. Using this framework, we consider three different scheduling strategies and estimate the keys possible to deliver to the cities, respectively. Results show that the strategy of pursing the total final keys maximized significantly embodies space-based QKD advantage, while the strategy of considering different levels of missions achieves more keys delivered to a higher priority mission. Most importantly, the targeted strategy of pursuing the distribution of final keys delivered being coincident with network traffic distribution, guarantees the individual needs, further promoting the utilization of delivered keys in practice. We also provide a comparison between the total number of delivered keys by the satellite with different altitude orbits. It is demonstrated that the plans for constructing a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, are more effective than that for employing an expensive high-orbit satellite, for a realization of the potential applications. Our works not only provides a practical method in the near term but also gives the aforehand exploration to establish satellite-based quantum communication network.
Satellite Communications Hack Chat

Join us on Wednesday, June 2 at noon Pacific for the Satellite Comms Hack Chat with Paul Marsh!. All things considered, space isn’t that far away; you could drive the equivalent distance in an hour or two, with time for a couple of stops on the way. Of course, getting to space isn’t as simple as a Sunday drive, and yet despite the expense and trouble, we’ve still managed to fill our little corner of the solar system with an astonishing number of satellites.
TIM launches satellite Internet test

Italian telco TIM is launching a new satellite Internet service as a trial for TIM landline customers located in areas not covered by its broadband and ultrabroadband network. This new service will allow customers to navigate at speeds up to 100 Mbps in download by exploiting the connectivity of Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite reserved exclusively for TIM for the Italian territory.
Keep linked anyplace with the ZOLEO satellite tv for pc communicator

Generally, you must be in communication irrespective of the place you’re on the earth. That is the place the Iridium satellite tv for pc constellation comes into play. With the correct gadget, you want by no means be “out of the workplace.”. Satellite tv for pc telephones and plans are...
Mobile Mondays: Find Starlink Satellites app allows you to find satellites easily

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is constructing Starlink. They are launching a web of satellites, or constellation, that will provide internet access. This constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low orbit. The idea here is to provide low-latency broadband connectivity to underserved areas, typically rural areas,...
OneWeb A Step Closer to Commercial Launch with 36 New Satellites

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, last week launched 36 satellites to bring the company a step closer to starting commercial service by the end of the year. The satellites are manufactured by OneWeb Satellites, a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus Defence and Space based in...
New form of silicon could enable next-gen electronic and energy devices

A team led by Carnegie's Thomas Shiell and Timothy Strobel developed a new method for synthesizing a novel crystalline form of silicon with a hexagonal structure that could potentially be used to create next-generation electronic and energy devices with enhanced properties that exceed those of the "normal" cubic form of silicon used today.
Stay connected anywhere with the ZOLEO satellite communicator

Sometimes, you need to be in communication no matter where you are in the world. That's where the Iridium satellite constellation comes into play. With the right device, you need never be "out of the office." Satellite phones and plans are expensive, but if you're OK with limiting your communications...
The macOS ‘Monterey’ is about to bring many amazing new features, but not for all Macs.The most underprivileged category appears to be... Using a capable VPN router, you can protect your entire household (and all your Web-connected devices) at once. However, the truth is... Novak Bozovic - June 9, 2021.
Portable Wind Turbine Charges Handheld Electronic Devices Off-Grid

Off-grid travelers and backyard campers, take a look at this useful product for small-scale wind generation. It could put low-cost wind generation into the hands of thousands of people. Along with your solar cooking gear, this could be a great power generation source to pack. It is also easily packable. I love solutions that are ideally utilitarian, and this is one. Remember, good travelers leave no tracks, and certainly not carbon footprints.
Philips Hue Launches Redesigned App

--- Select the perfect scene with ease in the improved Home tab. The app’s transformation is visible as soon as you open the redesigned Home tab. In this tab, users are now able to see all their lights and scenes in one glance with Tile View, making it possible to quickly control lights and set scenes without the need to navigate between different screens. The Home tab in the new app also features a Hue scene gallery, which allows users to easily discover and preview the collection of Philips Hue scenes, handcrafted by the brand's lighting experts. Another addition to the Home tab is the much-requested ability to switch between multiple Hue Bridges quickly. Users that have different homes in the same app, or separate Hue Bridges for different areas of the home, will now be able to control their smart lighting faster than ever before.
Printing flexible wearable electronics for smart device applications

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 -- The demand for flexible wearable electronics has spiked with the dramatic growth of smart devices that can exchange data with other devices over the internet with embedded sensors, software, and other technologies. Researchers consequently have focused on exploring flexible energy storage devices, such as flexible supercapacitators (FSCs), that are lightweight and safe and easily integrate with other devices. FSCs have high power density and fast charge and discharge rates.
Malwarebytes launches VPN service Privacy on mobile devices

Now, though, it has launched Android and iOS apps to bring its service more in line with rivals, having released an app for macOS in the meantime. There's a Chrome extension in the works, too. The VPN service is called Malwarebytes Privacy and is designed primarily to give users privacy...
WMATA launches SmarTrip app for Android devices

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) recently announced the launch of SmarTrip on Google Pay, allowing riders with Android devices to pay for WMATA and all regional transit providers in the Washington, D.C., area — to tap-and-go. WMATA has wireless coverage in tunnels and in every station, so SmarTrip...
A direct product theorem for quantum communication complexity with applications to device-independent QKD

We give a direct product theorem for the entanglement-assisted interactive quantum communication complexity of an $l$-player predicate $\mathsf{V}$. In particular we show that for a distribution $p$ that is product across the input sets of the $l$ players, the success probability of any entanglement-assisted quantum communication protocol for computing $n$ copies of $\mathsf{V}$, whose communication is $o(\log(\mathrm{eff}^*(\mathsf{V},p))\cdot n)$, goes down exponentially in $n$. Here $\mathrm{eff}^*(\mathsf{V}, p)$ is a distributional version of the quantum efficiency or partition bound introduced by Laplante, Lerays and Roland (2014), which is a lower bound on the distributional quantum communication complexity of computing a single copy of $\mathsf{V}$ with respect to $p$.
TC Electronic Launches the Zeus Drive Pedal

TC Electronic has unveiled the Zeus Drive, an overdrive boost circuit in the style of the classic Klon pedal. The compact pedal is described as having a luxurious warm tone and an astonishing dynamic response. “Zeus Drive’s dual concentric gain control progressively blends overdrive into your clean signal whilst simultaneously...
Google expands Stadia to more devices but sticks with the same limited countries

In what is a bittersweet moment for those of us who don’t live in a country where Google has bothered to launch Stadia, the news today that Stadia will sooner be running on select Google TV and Android TV hardware is still exciting. With this expansion of compatible hardware, it might signal that Google isn’t going to simply abandon the Stadia platform.