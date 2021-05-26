Cancel
Woodbury, MN

Two kids hurt, one critically, after 911 caller reports a parent was chasing them

By Melissa Turtinen
 18 days ago
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

Two children were hurt, one critically, and police have arrested a woman after a neighbor called 911 to report one of the kids was being chased by a parent in Woodbury early Wednesday.

In a news release, the Woodbury Police Department says officers responded to the 400 block of Lake View Alcove at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported a neighbor's child was being chased by a parent. In other 911 calls related to the incident, screaming could be heard in the background.

When police arrived at the scene, the child, believed to be 6, was with the 911 caller. Another child, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was lying in the street, unresponsive.

Both kids were taken to Regions Hospital. Police said the younger child was "seriously injured" and is now in critical condition. The older child suffered moderate injuries.

Police have not provided any details about the nature of their injuries or how they were caused.

A woman, the suspect, was found in the area and taken into custody, police said. Officials haven't said if the woman arrested is the children's mother.

There aren't any other suspects being sought in the incident and police say there is no further threat to public safety.

Police secured the scene and have started interviewing witnesses, with police noting it's still an active crime scene and investigation.

Oakdale, Cottage Grove and the Washington County Sheriff's Office all assisted at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

